'Sarkodie is king but he won't have it easy in rap battle with me' - Amerado (VIDEO)

Kweku Flick, Yaw Tog, Tim Westwood and Amerado at Time Westwood TV Pulse Ghana

"Don’t make that mistake to compare me to Sark, 10 years he is still the King. I am not his size But DON’T make that mistake to NOT compare me to Sark because on verse to verse, with all due respect he won’t get easy,” Amerado rapped during the freestyle.

In the excerpt below, Amerado went on rap to about Ghana and how musicians in the country like KiDi, King Promise, Kuami Eugene among others saying he knows Burna Boy is on to[ now but Ghanaian acts would be taking over the global stage soon.

He also called on DJ Khaled and other global companies to focus on Ghana and Africa.

The ' Yeete Nsem' rapper's flow caught wild attention on social media, sparking the debate as to whether he can lyrical come close to Ghana's most decorated rapper of all time or not.

"I know sark nation wont agree but AMERADO > SARKODIE" a Twitter user @wilsondannyw tweeted.

Meanwhile, @tonnywan also thinks that "we all know Amerado dey Rap oo, bah if u guys should over say it and talk say he dey rap pass Sarkodie, Amerado him self know say He no reach Sarkodie. Mo ngyai Gyimii no na 33tan".

However, it wasn't only Sarkodie that Amerado has mentioned whilst bragging about his lyrical prowess. He also named Strongman and Tee Phlow in the freestyle that has been released by Tim Westwood yesterday.

Yaw Tog and Kweku Flick also had their time and rapped from some of their songs on the globally recognized rap show that has hosted the likes of Drake, Nasty C, Sarkodie, Wizkid and most of the best musicians you can think of.