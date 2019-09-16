He made this revelation on Twitter on Sunday, September 15.

According to the SarkCess Music label owner, Edem is on top of the list of rappers he loves in his generation.

“Edem ... My fav Mcee my era”, the “Legend” rapper tweeted.

Edem responded by appreciating him on Instagram and describing him as his ‘day one family.’

“Appreciated my day one Famo,” he captioned a screenshot of Sarkodie’s tweet on his Instagram page today.

The two have worked together for years.

They grew together under producer Hammer’s umbrella and have since worked on several projects together.

Sarkodie made an appearance on Edem’s breakthrough single “You De Drey” which also features rapper Kwaw Kese.

Sarkodie recently recruited Edem for his song “More Money More Problems (MMMP)”.