Singer Jon Scott tackles social injustice with new EP, "Freedom - A New Jerusalem" (STREAM)

Celebrated singer and multi-instrumentalist, Jon Scott, has released a brand-new EP entitled Freedom – A New Jerusalem, his chronicling of the extraordinary times we live in, when the world looks to unite against social injustice.

Led by the title track and the stunning and poignant video for Freedom (A New Jerusalem) has already won Best Message at the 2020 Top Indie Film Awards (Summer Edition) and was nominated for Best Music Video and Best Editing.

Freedom – A New Jerusalem is the new EP from Jon Scott, a crystallisation of his observations of the world.

Combining elements of soul, jazz and Afro-pop, Jon Scott is the London-based songwriter and musician who balances his day job as a top lawyer with his own law firm.

His songs which truly strike the hearts of audiences, taking them on a journey from his childhood on the streets of Lagos in Nigeria through to issues affecting people today, wherever they are.

Having moved to England as a young child, Jon has combined the sounds of his homeland, in particular Afrobeat Godfather, Fela Kuti, to merge with his love of classic artists and producers, such as Curtis Mayfield; Marvin Gaye; and soul, gospel and jazz to create a truly global, immediately accessible sound.

Vocals, guitar and percussion on the track all come courtesy of Jon himself, who is first cousin to musical megastar, Seal. Other instrumentation and co-production duties are shared with Gordon Hulbert.

