Singer Jon Scott tackles social injustice with new EP, "Freedom - A New Jerusalem" (STREAM)

Freedom – A New Jerusalem is the new EP from Jon Scott, a crystallisation of his observations of the world.

Combining elements of soul, jazz and Afro-pop, Jon Scott is the London-based songwriter and musician who balances his day job as a top lawyer with his own law firm.

His songs which truly strike the hearts of audiences, taking them on a journey from his childhood on the streets of Lagos in Nigeria through to issues affecting people today, wherever they are.

Having moved to England as a young child, Jon has combined the sounds of his homeland, in particular Afrobeat Godfather, Fela Kuti, to merge with his love of classic artists and producers, such as Curtis Mayfield; Marvin Gaye; and soul, gospel and jazz to create a truly global, immediately accessible sound.