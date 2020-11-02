Welcoming more recruits is undoubtedly the best way to keep the genre alive. With the long list of amazing artistes playing equally a good role in protecting the lifespan of the genre, Alo Lena Music label is glad to introduce to fans one of the amazing talents doing well with afrobeat, Kweku Bizkit.

Kweku Bizkit is a Ghanaian singer/songwriter based in the USA. He is one of the fast-rising acts representing Ghana in the United States.

K Bizkit has promised longevity as he premiers his new single “Why You Wanna Go”.

In an interview the singer said “I am only here to stay and my new single will tell the people what I have in the pipeline”.

The people should only get ready for more good music ... the singer disclosed.

“Why You Wanna Go” was produced by Sonoh and it’s officially out on all music streaming platforms.

Visuals was shot in the city of Atlanta and was directed by HD Genesis.