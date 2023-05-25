Slut Boy Billy sets a personal new streaming best with his debut ''Mineral Rock EP'

Conflicting to what many believe, the eccentric style of the Italian-born American-Ghanaian rapper is growing on listeners by the bucketload. His debut EP has been a revelation, drawing an unsuspecting number of casual music streamers his way with its two offerings: 'Killer' and 'My Life Like a Movie.'

This was made possible by its good reception worldwide. Outside of local playlists: Daily Rising Ghana and Top Shared, ''Mineral Rock EP'' made its way into international charts. It debuted in the Top 100 of Turkey, Pakistan, Colombia, Bangladesh, Egypt, Brazil and South Africa at #21, #41, #6, #44, #9, #1 and #11 respectively, lending credence to the appeal of the burgeoning trap star.

Mineral Rock - EP 1m streams Pulse Ghana

"This is something I always dreamed of because I always believed my style was sought-after," Slut Boy Billy said of the new development. "It was only a matter of time. But still, you never really know how the crowd will react, so I'm grateful things went just as I had hoped. Shoutouts to the fans, family, and friends for making all this possible. Where would I be without their support?!"