Social media praise Stonebwoy for stopping fan from filming female dancer’s vajayjay

“Love what @stonebwoy did when @noiriiee was going off at Amapiano and Brunch last night. Try to focus on the guy in stripes with the camera another hero,” he tweeted.

Another tweep Richie Charger wrote: "Like he for take the phone den delete the video den throw the phone somewhere. Such nonsense”.

Aphrophuse also added: “She could have worse something hot that wouldn’t expose her, he should have checked that before they got on stage. This doesn’t make sense”.

Tubaba said: “Very bush guy. Like he for take the phone fly put someplace.”

In the viral video, Stonebwoy shows anger at a fan who was busily filming a female dancer who was twerking in front of an audience.

Rather than partaking in the exhibition of Stonebwoy, the person is seen hectically catching the video vixens and stripper who has been recognized as Sheena Adams, went down to shake her butt more.

Stonebwoy, who saw what the youngster was doing, snatched the cell phone with flashlights on and tossed it into the appearing swarm as the person looks on shocked.

A few individuals from the cross stopped to get a brief look at what was happening among Stonebwoy and the person.

Stonebwoy proceeded with his performance, singing his element "Activate," which features Nigerian music star, Davido.

The episode is accounted for to have happened on Sunday night ( November 7, 2021) at the Branch in Accra.

Young men grasping or getting female exhibitions are not new particularly at a dance club and indoor occasions.