This disrupted the show for some minutes because there was a little scuffle between Shatta Wale’s crew and that of Stonebwoy.

There were reports in sections of the media to the effect that Stonebwoy has been arrested.

But he tweeted that he was not arrested like some media outlets are reporting, adding that the situation has been calmed by the Counter-Terrorism Commander of the police service.

“Kindly help me thank the Ghana police force..for keeping situations calmer and at all cost ensured my safety up until I entered my gates.

"I was never arrested whatsoever as some media reporters have it!!

"Thanks to the counter-terrorism commander and his team...” Stonebwoy tweeted.