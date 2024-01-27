Stonebwoy unveils first single for 2024 ‘Believe In Africa’ at APC Awards

The song, "Believe In Africa," is anticipated to be a powerful anthem that resonates with themes of unity, pride, and faith in the continent's potential. Stonebwoy's music often carries profound messages, and this release is expected to be no exception.

The APC Awards, recognizing outstanding achievements across various sectors, served as an ideal backdrop for Stonebwoy to connect with his audience and convey the essence of "Believe In Africa."

The artist's involvement in the awards ceremony added a special touch, combining musical excellence with a celebration of achievements.