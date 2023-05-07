Stonebwoy wins Best Dancehall Artiste again at the 24th VGMAs

This year’s nominees included; Raskuuku, Epixode, Rocky Dawuni, Stonebwoy, and Samini.

The ‘Therapy’ hitmaker has won the Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year four times, making this win his fifth win.

Stonebwoy’s music has gained popularity not only in Ghana but also across Africa and beyond.

He has collaborated with several international artists, including Grammy-nominated artiste Jahmiel and American musician Alicia Keys.

The 2023 edition of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards has begun.

The event is expected to see numerous talents in the Ghana music industry awarded for their hard work in the year under review

The superstar recently released 5th Dimension, his first studio collection in three years after the release of Anloga Junction in 2020.

The LP, while leaning heavily to pop and pop-related themes, also uses genres like Afrobeats, reggae, dancehall, Amapiano, and folk. It was heralded by the singles ‘Far Away’ and ‘More of You’.

