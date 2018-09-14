Pulse.com.gh logo
Supa talks growing up, music, favourite acts, celebrity crush


The up and coming rapper who recently went viral with his ghetto freestyle appeared on Pulse TV on Friday, September 14, to discuss his childhood and upbringing, his Nima ghetto hustling, music career and more.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Supa (Ghana 2Pac) play

Supa (Ghana 2Pac)

Viral sensation Supa aka Ghana 2Pac has disclosed his background, music career, beef with Gariba, musicians he admires, celebrity crush and more on Pulse TV.

According to Supa, whose real name is Seth Koranteng, he was born in Aburi in the Akuapim South Municipal District of the Eastern Region.

He said he moved to Nima in Accra at the age of five (5) with his parents. He said he sleeps on the streets of Nima even though his family has home.

Supa also praised Sarkodie for hyping him – which led to his discovery. He said he has a meeting with the SarkCess Music record owner scheduled for Saturday, September 15.

Supa (Ghana 2Pac) play Supa (Ghana 2Pac)

READ MORE: “You are an illiterate”- Supa lashes out at Patapaa

He also talked about his beef with Hausa rapper Gariba. According to him, he wanted to collaborate with Gariba but was turned down. He claimed Gariba later dissed him and his sister in a song. This, according to him, is the reason behind his constant lyrical attack on the name Gariba.

Supa further revealed that he is crushing on actress Rosemond Brown and Afrobeats musician Becca and wouldn’t mind marrying any of them at the least opportunity.

His favourite Ghanaian musicians? Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, R2Bees, Rudebwoy Ranking and Gariba.

He said fans should expect a few bangers from him before the end of the year.

Watch the full interview below.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

