As rising artistes, many do not anticipate a high budgeted music video, but they went against the odds, proving that investment is key in securing and building successful brand.

The group, made up of two siblings (Ade Kid and Jay Smith), told Pulse.com.gh in an exclusive interview on Friday, July 19, that the video for their current trending song “Guda”, which was directed by Rex, cost them a fortune.

Initially, the group had no plan for the music video but Mugeez of R2Bees fame – who has co-signed them – suggested a music video.

“The music video shoot wasn’t really planned. Mugeez heard the song and suggested a video shoot in a ghetto. He believes it’s the place where real love comes from hence, we chose the scene for the official music video. We spent GHC35,000 on the video. We believe in what we do so we really want to invest in our craft and videos.”

Talking about the concept of the song, Zee-TM said: “Guda means one. It talks about togetherness in relationships. The song is centred around anything that makes a man or a woman happy in a relationship.”

Watch the full music video below and tell us if it’s worth such budget.