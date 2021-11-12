RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tic warns fellow musicians not invest too much in Ghana music; says 'it's risky'

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Tic Tac now Tic is warning his fellow Ghanaian musician to desist from investing so much into music in Ghana.

Tic Tac
Tic Tac

According to the rapper, music is one of the riskiest businesses to engage in because an artiste can be banging in a year and the following year “no one will want to hear you”.

Recommended articles

Speaking during a recent interview on Starr FM, he said, “don’t spend all your money on the music trying to lift Ghana music because the same Ghanaians will let you down when the time comes for them to mention your name, and take what belongs to you”.

Tic Tac
Tic Tac ece-auto-gen

In the conversation with, Bliss Kingg, the host of Starr FM's 'Drop Off' he noted that "I have been lucky, I have done two decades and more. Music alone won’t make you rich”.

Tic also seized the moment to advise Industry stakeholders to be careful and learn how to quickly clarify untrue rumours about them. "If anybody says something wrong about you. You need to come out and debunk it,” he said.

The Ghanaian rapper kicked off his music career in 1997 when he formed a group named ‘Natty Strangers’. After solo features with Azigiza, Slim Buster and Dassebre Gyamena, his craft gained prominence across Ghana.

He dropped ‘Philomena’ his debut album hit in 1999 which had songs like ‘KKBK’ and ‘MMAA 4MULA’ that topped the charts in Ghana for several weeks.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

'Come and pay royalties for stealing my line' - CJ Biggerman summons Kuami Eugene

CJ Biggerman and Kuami Eugene

Social media praise Stonebwoy for stopping fan from filming female dancer’s vajayjay

Stonebwoy

'Niqqas deleted their fake aluminium chains from IG" - Okese1 shades Medikal

Okese1 and Medikal

'They want a share of my greatness' - Kuami Eugene responds to song theft saga

Only jobless people criticise my fashion sense – Kuami Eugene