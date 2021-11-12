Tic warns fellow musicians not invest too much in Ghana music; says 'it's risky'

Speaking during a recent interview on Starr FM, he said, “don’t spend all your money on the music trying to lift Ghana music because the same Ghanaians will let you down when the time comes for them to mention your name, and take what belongs to you”.

In the conversation with, Bliss Kingg, the host of Starr FM's 'Drop Off' he noted that "I have been lucky, I have done two decades and more. Music alone won’t make you rich”.

Tic also seized the moment to advise Industry stakeholders to be careful and learn how to quickly clarify untrue rumours about them. "If anybody says something wrong about you. You need to come out and debunk it,” he said.

The Ghanaian rapper kicked off his music career in 1997 when he formed a group named ‘Natty Strangers’. After solo features with Azigiza, Slim Buster and Dassebre Gyamena, his craft gained prominence across Ghana.