Top 10 Ghanaian music videos of the week

Every week, Pulse Ghana Entertainment editor, David Mawuli, handpicks top 10 music videos that made waves across music streaming platforms in Ghana.

Shatta Wale in Botoe music video

Highlife and afro-pop singer Fameye made the visual for his latest hustler’s anthem available this week, and it’s one of the trending videos on social media platforms and popular video streaming platform, YouTube.

Reggae/dancehall musician and record producer Shatta Wale dished out a new masterpiece targeted at his native people, Ga.

Dancehall youngster Larruso didn’t back down after the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards disappointment. In fact, his spirit is high in his latest video, “Spiritual,” featuring Kojo Blak.

Below, we share with you top 10 Ghanaian music videos that made waves this week.

1. Black Sherif - Second Sermon

Black Sherif - Second Sermon (Official Video)

After weeks of topping trends and charts, the Kumerican star has premiered the official visual for his latest hit, “Second Sermon.” In the Jeneral Jay-directed visual, he hits the streets with his boys at his back while rapping aggressively.

2. Fameye - Praise

Fameye - PRAISE (Official Music Video)

Directed by Yankah McCoy, Fameye casts a serene environment where he and his choir (garbed in white gowns) look for inspiration and sing their hearts out.

3. Herman $uede - Warning Shots

Herman $uede - Warning Shots (Freestyle) Prod. by Shadxw

At age 18, the young lad is already doing wonders in the music industry, carving out a niche for himself. The freestyle video “Warning Shots” is just a tiny portion of him.

4. Mr Drew – Pains

Mr Drew - Pains (Viral Video)

The Junie Annan-directed visual captures the Highly Spiritual frontman sing and rap in “Pain” over a trap sound.

5. Shatta Wale - Botoe [Listen]

Shatta Wale - Botoe [Listen] (Official Video)

For the first time, the dancehall star puts his root first. He has a strong message but until you “Listen” carefully, you won’t get it. This is the time for Gas to rise and be proud of their root.

6. Larruso - Spiritual feat. Kojo Blak

Larruso - SPIRITUAL (Official Video) ft. KOJO BLAK

Many people rooted for him for the “Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year” award at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards but it was painfully taken away from him. He however bounces back with an afro-dancehall bang featuring Kojo Blak.

7. Wendy Shay - Champions League ft. Fameye, Kelvyn Boy, Quamina MP & Kofi Mole

Wendy Shay - Champions League ft. Fameye, Kelvyn Boy, Quamina MP & Kofi Mole (Official Video)

Off the “Shayning Star” album, the RuffTown Records star assemblies the hottest young male stars for this "Champions League” anthem.

8. KiDi - Golden Boy

KiDi - Golden Boy (Intro Video)

The intro track on the Lynx Entertainment star’s latest album, “Golden Boy,” is accompanied by a simple, straightforward visual.

9. Frank Naro - Twa Me 2 ft Medikal & Quamina MP

Frank Naro - Twa Me 2 ft Medikal & Quamina MP(Official Music Video)

The Kumerican rapper is gradually getting there, and the official visual for his song “Twa Me 2” featuring Medikal and Quamina MP is pushing him a step further.

10. Yaw Grey - NO NO feat Samini

Yaw Grey ft Samini - NO NO

The former Mobile Boys member is up and running. His latest romantic song gets a huge vocal backing from regg/dancehall legend, Samini.

