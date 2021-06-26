VGMA 2020: MOG Music wins ‘Male Vocalist of the Year’ for the second time in a row

His performance on gospel singer Luigi Maclean’s hit single “Oguama” won him the “Male Vocalist of the Year” award for the second time.

He beat off stiff competition from KiDi – who got nominated for his song “One Man” featuring Adina, Joe Mettle – who got nominated for his hit song “Yesu Mo,” Akwaboah – who was nominated for his song “Posti Me,” Kyei Mensah – whose song “Take It All” earned him a nod and Kingsley Amporful – who got nominated for his song “God.”

MOG Music also had two other nominations; “Gospel Song of the Year” and “Gospel Artist of the Year”, where the winners will be announced on Saturday, June 26.

He gave credit to God, fans and his management team in his short acceptance speech.

Last year, the singer pulled a surprise when he brushed aside the “Male Vocalist of the Year” category favourites to grab the award.

He beat Joe Mettle, Kuami Eugene, KiDi and King Promise to win the award.