VGMA 2020: MOG Music wins ‘Male Vocalist of the Year’ for the second time in a row

Authors:

David Mawuli

Ghanaian gospel star MOG Music has been awarded the “Male Vocalist of the Year” for the second time in a row.

MOG Music
MOG Music

The “Jesus” hitmaker who is known for his soothing and silky vocal has maintained his spot as the best male vocalist at the ongoing Vodafone Ghana Music Awards held at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre.

His performance on gospel singer Luigi Maclean’s hit single “Oguama” won him the “Male Vocalist of the Year” award for the second time.

He beat off stiff competition from KiDi – who got nominated for his song “One Man” featuring Adina, Joe Mettle – who got nominated for his hit song “Yesu Mo,” Akwaboah – who was nominated for his song “Posti Me,” Kyei Mensah – whose song “Take It All” earned him a nod and Kingsley Amporful – who got nominated for his song “God.”

MOG Music also had two other nominations; “Gospel Song of the Year” and “Gospel Artist of the Year”, where the winners will be announced on Saturday, June 26.

He gave credit to God, fans and his management team in his short acceptance speech.

Last year, the singer pulled a surprise when he brushed aside the “Male Vocalist of the Year” category favourites to grab the award.

He beat Joe Mettle, Kuami Eugene, KiDi and King Promise to win the award.

Saturday marks the climax of the 2-day award ceremony. Major categories to be announced tomorrow are “Artiste of the Year”, “Popular Song of the Year”, “Best Rap Performance”, “Hip-Hop/Hiplife Song of the Year”, “Gospel Artiste of the Year”, “Highlife Artiste of the Year” and “Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year”.

David Mawuli David Mawuli

