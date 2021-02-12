This has been communicated in a press statement from the board of the organizers that run the Ghanaian music awards scheme.

The statement released on Friday, 12 February 2021, stated that "the board of the VODAFONE GHANA MUSIC AWARDS (VGMA) has lifted the ban imposed on Ghanaian artistes, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy".

The letter added that "This decision was taken at the inaugural meeting of the 22nd VGMA board on the 28th of January, 2021".

The two dancehall acts were banned indefinitely from the awards scheme as a result of the infamous brawl caused by the two acts during the awards ceremony in 2019 after Shatta Wale with his entourage stormed the stage when Stonebwoy was receiving an award.

According to the Press Statement, the acts can now file nominations to be part of the upcoming award but must, however, do so before the 15th February deadline set to close nominations. See details in the press statement below.