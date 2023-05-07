ADVERTISEMENT
VGMA24: Netizens react to Lasmid, Gyakie's appalling performance

Reymond Awusei Johnson

It was a night of glitz, glamour, and an absolute ride of electrifying performances from A-list artistes at Ghana's biggest music night, Vodafone Ghana Music Awards on Saturday, May 6 at the Grand Arena.

Lasmid X Gyakie
Lasmid X Gyakie

With music lovers all in full gear in the excitement of the night, some performances did not live up to expectations, having social media reacted to the bad performance.

Netizens on social media have criticized the poor delivery of Lasmid's performance on the night, the artiste failed to impress music lovers and fans of his.

Lasmid who won Best Hip-Life Song of the Year for his hit 'Friday Night' received mixed reactions from a section of fans who were left unimpressed, others blamed the production team for his inability to thrill fans

Fans were left visibly disappointed by Gyakie's performance, the SCAR hitmaker failed to impress fans with her vocals and energy.

Social media was abuzz with reactions to these performances, with some fans criticizing them, some arguing that live performances are often not perfect and that artists should be commended for taking the stage, and others feeling that the performances fell short of expectations.

