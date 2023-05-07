VGMA24: Netizens react to Lasmid, Gyakie's appalling performance

Netizens on social media have criticized the poor delivery of Lasmid's performance on the night, the artiste failed to impress music lovers and fans of his.

Lasmid who won Best Hip-Life Song of the Year for his hit 'Friday Night' received mixed reactions from a section of fans who were left unimpressed, others blamed the production team for his inability to thrill fans

Fans were left visibly disappointed by Gyakie's performance, the SCAR hitmaker failed to impress fans with her vocals and energy.

