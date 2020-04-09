According to him, the SarkCess Music label boss paid him extra cash after shooting the music video for his hip-hop song “Biibi Ba” which features youngsters; Lyrical Joe, Tulenkey, Frequency, Kofi Mole, Toy Boi, Yeyo, Amerado, 2 Fyngers, O'bkay and CJ Biggerman.

He made this revelation in a tweet on Wednesday, April 8, during a hot argument about Sarkodie’s beef with Ball J and Asem.

He said after overpaying him, Sarkodie called him and handed himthe plaque for the “Best HipHop Video” which was won at the 2019 4Syte Music Video Awards.

“SARKODIE MADE ME BUY MY LAPTOP after shooting BIIBIBA....he paid me extra after watching the video and I went straight to the apple shop.

“Same guy called me days after the 4syte awards to come for the BIIBIBA MUSIC VIDEO PLAGUE..we won best hip hop video of the year,” he tweeted.

Babs Direction has worked with top local and international stars including R2Bees, Wizkid, Darkovibes, King Promise, Stonebwoy , Patoranking, Adekunle Gold, Efya and Juls.