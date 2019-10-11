The “Juju” rapper has dropped a new freestyle titled “No Laws” in which he rapped about how naysayers have attempted to convince to quit music but he is not going stop anytime soon.

According to the rapper, God has cursed him with grace so he will only keep on soaring higher in his career. Amerado has been tipped as one of the best new school rappers and he has been featured in Sarkodie’s "Bibii ba" cypher.

The freestyle came with its official video. Watch it below and don’t forget your reviews are welcomed.