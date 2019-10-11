The on air personalities, were caught off guard passing derogatory comments about some female musicians including Tiwa Savage.

One of the women of the Nigerian radio station is heard in the video saying that the “All Over” singer doesn’t know how to write songs but she’s singing people’s songs and blowing.

Tiwa wasn’t excited about the three presenters and she posted the video which captured their derogatory comments, to shame them. “Yooo look at the so called FEMALE gate keepers #OAP that are supposed to help fellow female artists and shout that female should support each other are seen here abusing female artists not knowing cameras were still rolling. And they wonder why I keep to myself. To the ladies in this video hope you keep the same energy when you see me in person #2Seconds”

Watch the video below.