My Destiny features Guy Cemetery, who gives some rap bars to the song.

The video clip of the song, published on Youtube on May 23, 2019, displays some comic dance moves, mostly performed on the streets.

Some of the special diction that Patapaa a.k.a "Skopatumana" inventor brought to bear in 'My Destiny' includes "Lapui", "ersuuu", "legerger", "Sherr sherrr", and "buziibor."

The video so far has 68,420 views as of 10:50 a.m on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

credit: Graphic online