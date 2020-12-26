Held at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre, on Friday, December 25, the 8th concert was stormed by music fans in and outside Ghana, particularly SarkNatives – the official fan army of the two-time BET Award winner.

The concert saw hundreds of fans of the musician throng the venue to witness another historic moment.

Rapperholic 2020 featured a tall list of rising stars and mainstream performers. However, unlike the previous years, Sarkodie brought on stage less strong guest performers.

King Promise, who has worked with Sarkodie for a long time and have back-to-back collaborations, made a guest appearance and performed their collaborations together.

Rapper Joey B, who has also worked with Sarkodie for a long time and have back-to-back collaborations, made an appearance on the stage to perform their collaborations, including the latest hip-hop/hiplife banger “Cold”.

Ever since Sista Afia appeared on Sarkodie’s “Black Love” album, she has performed with the rapper on countless occasions. Just like King Promise and Joey B, she made a guest appearance on stage and performed Sarkodie’s song “Broken Heart” together.

Mr Drew and Krymi, who were blessed by Sarkodie on their breakthrough song “Dwe”, had the opportunity to perform alongside the most decorated rapper in Ghana. Of course, you don’t need to be told that they performed their hit collaboration.

Just like every year, Sarkodie gave some rising stars the opportunity to showcase their talents. It’s been the ritual for the past eight years.

Hip-hop newcomer Kweku Flick, known for the hit song “Money”, stormed the stage to show off what he’s got.

Another hip-hop newcomer Kofi Jamar, whose hit song “Ekoso” is dominating the airwaves, also showed up in style.

Don’t forget, Darko Vibes was also in the mix.