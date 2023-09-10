The incident is reported to have occured a few minutes after midnight on Sunday, September 10, 2023
ADVERTISEMENT
Wendy Shay involved in car accident
Ghanaian singer and songwriter Wendy Shay has been involved in a traffic accident on the Kwabenya ACP highway. Her vehicle, a Wrangler, was reportedly involved in a head-on collision with an incoming tipper truck carrying sand.
Recommended articles
It's reported that upon realizing the danger, Wendy Shay maneuvered her vehicle into a ditch to avoid a direct collision with the tipper truck.
Following the accident, Wendy Shay was taken to the hospital for medical treatment after complaining of a headache.
We hope for her quick recovery and well-being, and we wish her the best during this challenging time.
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh