ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wendy Shay involved in car accident

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Wendy Shay has been involved in a traffic accident on the Kwabenya ACP highway. Her vehicle, a Wrangler, was reportedly involved in a head-on collision with an incoming tipper truck carrying sand.

Wendy Shay
Wendy Shay

The incident is reported to have occured a few minutes after midnight on Sunday, September 10, 2023

Recommended articles

It's reported that upon realizing the danger, Wendy Shay maneuvered her vehicle into a ditch to avoid a direct collision with the tipper truck.

Following the accident, Wendy Shay was taken to the hospital for medical treatment after complaining of a headache.

We hope for her quick recovery and well-being, and we wish her the best during this challenging time.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Vida-Adutwumwaa-Boateng

I challenge him to do 2-hour live performance - Vida Adutwumwaa dares Shatta Wale

Asake says he would love to collaborate with Kanye West

Asake says he would love to collaborate with Kanye West

Burna Boy gets 7 nominations for 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

Burna Boy gets 7 nominations for 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards [Full Nominations List]

Black Sherif at Mozama. Pic source: robphotographygh

Black Sherif wins ‘West African Artiste of The Year’ at Headies Awards 2023