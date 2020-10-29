On October 14, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Wizkid announced that his album, 'Made In Lagos' would not drop on October 15, 2020 as scheduled. He intimated reasons for the postponement as the EndSARS protests, through which Nigerians demanded better governance.

But on October 28, 2020, he announced that, "#MadeinLagos In a min...next tweet..." Then in the early hours of October 29, 2020, he tweeted that, "#MadeinLagos Tonight 11.11pm."

This marks the end of a protracted three-year odyssey for Made In Lagos which was first teased in 2017. The album will also be Wizkid's fourth album and fifth overall body of work.