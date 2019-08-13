Women and men from all walks of life assembled on August 10th, 2019 for the healthy activity which included aerobics as well, the CEO of Genet Services and founder of the event, Mrs Georgina Nettey revealed in her speech.

The walk started from the Action Chapel on the Spintex road through the Airport traffic light to the Accra Mall and back to the starting point.

Participants were taken through some aerobic sessions. Free Health Screening, the launch of the Trinity Edition of Women In Worship and refreshments.

Mrs Nettey enlists Nigerian musician, Mercy Chinwo, as the main headline act for the show alongside 2019 VGMA Gospel Artiste of the Year, Diana Hamilton, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Ceccy Twum, Cindy Thompson, Rv Ify and many others.

This year's event will be used as a vessel to heal and change God's people in moments of worship and will still continue its process of raising funds generated from the event to pursue its "Akatasia Campaign" which sees to fight against Cervical Cancer, she added.

Mrs Nettey used the opportunity to encourage women to exercise regularly to attain a healthy body at all times and acknowledged Action Clinic, Call Angels Ambulance Services, HomeChow, Beta Malt, Awake Purified Water, Smart Choice, Hollard Life, Vicca Juice Plus, Akosombo Textiles Limited, Imani Impressions, Colour Max and participants for supporting the walk event.

Assistant Channel Coordinator for Joy Prime, Gladys Osei Wiredu told her story of how she lost her mother through cervical cancer, she used the opportunity to encourage women to take their regular check-ups seriously and screen for cervical cancer to avoid complications.

The 2019 edition of Women In Worship Themed "The Trinity Experience" will take place at the Dome of the Action Chapel, Spintex Road on September 22nd and tickets are fast selling on ticketmiller.com or via shortcode * 714*5*6#, Nallem Shops Airport Shell, Batsona Total, Tema Community 11,1& 2 Shell for 50ghc (Single) and 90ghc (Double).