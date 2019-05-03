Titled “Steve Wonder”, the mid-tempo afrobeats jam produced by MOG Beatz and JMJ, throws major shades at all the critics of Wendy Shay.

“See us now/We dey on top/We no dey flop/Higher we go/We just them wonder/Just like Steve Wonder/What dem a do/We no dey see ooo/Enti 3nhye wo/Ko wu ooo 3nshye wo,” Wendy sings over a blistering sound.

She goes deep to talk about how the public has targeted her because of her hit songs.

Shatta Wale comes in to defend her, saying she will be celebrated someday so she should keep her head up.

Stream the full song below and don’t forget to tell us what you think.