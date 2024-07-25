You can never mention Ghana rap music without my name - Eno Barony

The list recognises artists based on their contributions to lyrical content, flow, storytelling, and cultural relevance. Eno Barony, who ranked number 10 on the list, shared her thoughts on the recognition during an interview on Cape Coast’s Property FM.

"I’m not surprised that my name was included in the list of the greatest rappers in Ghana because the likes of Obrafour have left a very big legacy in Ghana," she said. She acknowledged the impact of other influential figures in the Ghanaian rap scene, such as Reggie Rockstone and Okyeame Kwame, and compared it to her own contributions.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Reggie Rockstone, Okyeame Kwame, and others have all left a big legacy, and I’ve also left my legacy, especially when you talk about rap music in Ghana," she added. Eno Barony emphasised the lasting impact of her work, stating, "The history I have set and the records I have made as a female rapper are going to be on the lips of everybody forever, and you can never mention rap music without my name."

Reflecting on her achievements, she concluded, "With the things that I have done in the music scene, I’m not really surprised that Graphic Showbiz included my name in their list of the 12 greatest rappers in the history of Ghana."

Pulse Ghana