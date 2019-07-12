Titled "Highly Vibes Vol.2", the mixtape is her second this year. She released "Highly Vibes Vol.1” on May 14 to mark her birthday.

The latest mixtape comes in handy – featuring the best sounds from most of the top stars across the African continent.

A blend of afrobeats and highlife vibes, “Highly Vibe Vol.2” sources from Kiss Daniel, Stonebwoy, Burna Boy, Diamond Platnumz, Rema, R2Bees, Worlasi, Teni, Medikal, DJ Putin, Wizkid and other top African giants and Africans in the diaspora.

It lasts for 45 minutes – which is great for all sorts of parties (whether indoors or outdoors).

Stream the full mixtape below and don’t forget to share your thoughts below.