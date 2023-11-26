My comment was misinterpreted - Rev. Abraham Lamptey

ADVERTISEMENT
Rev. Abraham Lamptey, the founder and general overseer of the Believers' House of Worship International, has clarified his earlier statement about gospel events being free, stating that his comments were misinterpreted.

The clergyman explained that his remarks were taken out of context, and he believes that organizers and gospel musicians are free to put a price tag on their concerts to offset their investments in staging the events.

In a phone conversation on UTV Showbiznight, Rev. Lamptey clarified that while he personally does not charge for worship events, he recognizes that others may choose to do so. He emphasized that his intention is not to impose a universal rule on pricing but to express his personal approach to worship experiences.

Rev. Lamptey emphasized the need for people to consider the context and intentions behind statements to foster better understanding.

Rev. Lamptey shared insights into his upcoming event, 'Art of Worship,' which has been running for seventeen years, and he has consistently chosen not to charge attendees for the worship experience.

He mentioned that his motivation is to win souls for the Lord through these worship events.

"I had a press soiree with some bloggers about my upcoming event, 'Art of Worship' dated December 3, This will be my seventeen year running and I have never charged people for the experience. I shared my opinion on the question of whether should gospel arts put a price tag on their events and my response was organizers and gospel artists can choose to charge for their events to forfeit bills but personally, I don't charge for my worship events"

He highlighted the importance of understanding individual perspectives on issues and encouraged patience and rational analysis to avoid misinterpretation of opinions.

"Nowadays people are more emotional than rational when analyzing issues if we could be more patient to understand an individual perspective on issues we won't always misinterpret people's opinions"

