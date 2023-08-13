ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

MzGee embroiled in heated confrontation with Mr. Logic

Reymond Awusei Johnson

TV personality and host of United Showbiz Night MzGee embroiled in a heated confrontation with talent manager and entertainment pundit Mr. Logic on Saturday's episode.

MzGee X Mr Logic
MzGee X Mr Logic

Mr. Logic, while submitting his viewpoint on the topic of challenges faced by local artistes in breaking boundaries within the international music market, host of the show MzGee, interjected asking him to wrap up his remarks.

Recommended articles

According to MzGee, Mr. Logic has taken all the time talking to make his point prolonging the discussion.

Her comment incited Mr. Logic leading to a heated verbal exchange between the two personalities,

Mr. Logic not happy with MzGee's comment accused her of being unprofessional and needing to learn on the job.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, MzGee explained that the show was dragging time hence her interjection was to draw his attention to make his point precise.

"You see the way he is yawning, that is the same way people are also yawning in their houses, so wrap up and let us end it because nobody is listening anymore. Please hurry up and end" MzGee said

Mr. Logic responded, "Why are you saying that? MzGee what are you saying, no. It is wrong for you to say that. If they are yawning what is my concern? Because I am making my point. No, you can’t say that I should wrap up and let us close, MzGee let me say this, for the first time I need to tell you this…it is your show that you are moderating, you cannot tell me what to…did you tell Kaywa that people are yawning?

"This is unprofessional on her part, it is unprofessional…it is unprofessional for a moderator to tell a panel that they are sleeping, it is unprofessional, I am telling you, please! Learn on the job, learn on this job, you don’t say this…don’t tell me what you are saying, learn on this job.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many have shared divergent views on the clash between the two personalities.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'Heads will roll' - Kantanka CEO vows to deal with workers over London to Accra miss

'Heads will roll' - Kantanka CEO vows to deal with workers over Accra to London miss

Accra-to-London-road-trip

Accra To London G Wagon driver didn't have visa; member explains colleague's absence

Van Vicker with his family

Van Vicker sets social media ablaze with his secret to long lasting marriage

Tonto Dike almost became a Pastor [BBC]

'God is busy helping me' – Tonto Dikeh reacts to ex-husband’s crashed marriage