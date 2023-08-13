MzGee embroiled in heated confrontation with Mr. Logic

According to MzGee, Mr. Logic has taken all the time talking to make his point prolonging the discussion.

Her comment incited Mr. Logic leading to a heated verbal exchange between the two personalities,

Mr. Logic not happy with MzGee's comment accused her of being unprofessional and needing to learn on the job.

In response, MzGee explained that the show was dragging time hence her interjection was to draw his attention to make his point precise.

"You see the way he is yawning, that is the same way people are also yawning in their houses, so wrap up and let us end it because nobody is listening anymore. Please hurry up and end" MzGee said

Mr. Logic responded, "Why are you saying that? MzGee what are you saying, no. It is wrong for you to say that. If they are yawning what is my concern? Because I am making my point. No, you can’t say that I should wrap up and let us close, MzGee let me say this, for the first time I need to tell you this…it is your show that you are moderating, you cannot tell me what to…did you tell Kaywa that people are yawning?

"This is unprofessional on her part, it is unprofessional…it is unprofessional for a moderator to tell a panel that they are sleeping, it is unprofessional, I am telling you, please! Learn on the job, learn on this job, you don’t say this…don’t tell me what you are saying, learn on this job.

