According to multiple sources, the veteran comedian passed away at the age of 62, at Evercare Hospital leaving behind a legacy of laughter and joy in the hearts of fans across Nigeria and beyond.
Nigerian comic actor, Mr Ibu reportedly dies at 62
The entertainment world was struck by a wave of shock and sadness as news emerged of the reported death of popular Nigerian actor John Okafor, widely known as Mr. Ibu.
Recommended articles
Mr Ibu’s family and representatives have yet to comment publicly.
The actor had been battling health issues since October 2023 and had undergone multiple surgeries that led to the amputation of his leg. However, updates from his family in November indicated he was recovering.
Mr. Ibu, recognized for his comedic prowess and infectious humor, rose to prominence through his memorable performances in numerous Nollywood movies with his unique style and impeccable comic timing, he endeared himself to audiences, becoming a beloved figure in the Nigerian film industry and beyond.
The reported demise of Mr. Ibu has triggered an outpouring of tributes and condolences from fans, fellow actors, and industry colleagues. Social media platforms have been flooded with messages expressing grief and celebrating the life and contributions of the iconic entertainer.
Beyond his talent as an actor, Mr. Ibu was cherished for his warm personality and infectious charisma, endearing himself to fans both on and off the screen.
His larger-than-life presence and genuine warmth endeared him to audiences of all ages, making him a beloved cultural icon in Nigeria and beyond.
Fans fondly remember Mr. Ibu's iconic performances and comedic genius, celebrating the joy and laughter he brought into their lives.
his legacy lives on through the timeless characters and unforgettable moments he brought to the screen.
The news of his death comes less than 24 hours after the demise of Quadri Oyebamiji popularly known as Sisi Quadri, another Veteran Nollywood Actor.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh