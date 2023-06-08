Nogokpo elder replies Nana Agradaa's dare; says 'as for Agradaa, we don’t recognize her'

Evangelist Mama Pat in a viral video challenged the potency of the Nogopko gods and its customs, whiles announcing her intention to demolish them.

“Yesterday I heard on the news that they were coming for Agyin Asare, and I said, why didn’t they bring it my way? They would have known the difference. Where we find loose clothing, we can easily tear it. Why don’t they bring it my way? We will show them that we are the masters of the greatest.

“I am saying, if they like, they should bring their schemes my way. We have stood in this room to say there is no power in gods and mentioned names like Nogokpo, Antoa Nyamaa, Ayanta, and Kwaku Firi. Bring your attention to Heaven Way, Champion. I will record myself breaking down the gods so they know there is power in God that works,” Nana Agradaa said during a sermon at her church.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the comment during an interview with AngelFM, Nufialaga Mawufemor burst into laughter and said “as for Agradaa, we don’t recognize her words. She is no longer relevant in the market. She has faded away from the system long ago. So let’s put her aside.”