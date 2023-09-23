OccupyJulorbiHouse: “We need change” – John Dumelo chants

The aspiring Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), flagged thoughts of questions that he joined the protest for political gains

He emphasized that his participation in the movement transcends party alignment and his primary motive was to advocate for change and stress the need for the country to be fixed

The demonstration, organized by Democracy Hub, aims to address issues such as the high cost of living, leadership failures in resolving economic challenges, poor road infrastructure (known as #FixTheMotorWay), illegal mining (galamsey), corruption, and greed.

