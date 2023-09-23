John Dumelo adding his voice to this campaign explained that his decision to participate was driven by the excessive arrogance he perceives among those in political power and being a concerned citizen.
#OccupyJulorbiHouse: “We need change” – John Dumelo chants
Ghanaian celebrity and parliamentary candidate hopeful, John Dumelo has said that his participation in the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest is not backed by political affiliation.
The aspiring Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), flagged thoughts of questions that he joined the protest for political gains
He emphasized that his participation in the movement transcends party alignment and his primary motive was to advocate for change and stress the need for the country to be fixed
The demonstration, organized by Democracy Hub, aims to address issues such as the high cost of living, leadership failures in resolving economic challenges, poor road infrastructure (known as #FixTheMotorWay), illegal mining (galamsey), corruption, and greed.
Prominent figures including Kelvyn Bwoy, Kofi Mole, EL, actor John Dumelo, Efia Odo, and others have joined the protest.
