Pastor Love granted GH₵2 million bail, appeals against 48-month sentence

Popularly known as Pastor Love, he was convicted on 1 October 2024 by the Circuit Court in Accra for the theft of a 2013 Toyota Highlander, imported into Ghana in 2016. While on bail, he is required to report to the police every Tuesday.

Pastor Love filed a not guilty plea to the accusations, but following a seven-year trial, he was convicted guilty. He was sentenced to hard labor by the Circuit Court, which was presided over by His Honor Isaac Addo.

Pastor Love and his legal team filed a notice requesting bail until the outcome of the appeal because they were unhappy with the ruling.

In his application for bail filed on Friday, 15 November, Pastor Hammond Love's lawyer, Francis Kwame Yeboah, argued that the trial court’s judgment was marred by significant errors. He contended that the prosecution had not established a solid case against his client. Yeboah highlighted that the Circuit Court had previously acknowledged Pastor Love had used his own funds to clear the vehicle in question.

According to the defence, after clearing the 2013 Toyota Highlander, the complainant, Samuel Amankwah, had instructed Pastor Love to sell the vehicle for $50,000 and deduct the clearance charges from the proceeds. However, the defence argued, the trial judge contradicted this account by subsequently convicting Pastor Love of theft, raising questions about the consistency of the judgment. This, the lawyer asserted, provided sufficient grounds to grant bail pending appeal.

Assistant State Attorney Rita Ofosua Appiah led the prosecution's opposition to the bail request, however. The prosecution contended that because Pastor Love had a criminal record, he was not eligible for the presumption of innocent.

The defence further emphasised that Pastor Love had admitted to selling the vehicle with the consent of the complainant, Samuel Amankwah. They argued that the issues raised, including inconsistencies in the evidence, were matters that should be resolved during the appeal process rather than serving as grounds for his conviction.