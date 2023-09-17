ADVERTISEMENT
Prophet Nigel is being smart, who is Sherif Black? - Arnold Baidoo quizes

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, an entertainment journalist, critic, and pundit, has offered a different perspective on the recent revelation and explanation provided by Prophet Nigel Gaisie regarding a public figure named Sherif Black.

In response to Prophet Gaisie's prophecy of impending doom, Arnold shared his concerns about the prevalence of negative prophecies and the absence of positive revelations.

Arnold Baidoo expressed his view that it is inconsistent for prophets to frequently share negative prophecies without offering positive ones and questioned why these prophets, including Nigel Gaisie, didn't have positive revelations about individuals like Black Sherif when they were still striving for success in their careers.

He pointed out the absence of a balance between negative and positive revelations.

"Why is that when Black Sherif was hustling in Konongo, prophet Nigel Gaisie and the others couldn't get the revelation that he would be a big star in two years? why do they always have negative revelations but don't get to see the positive"

"Even the bible says, should a prophesy be revealed to you about someone closet the revelation should be directly to the person concerned. He made reference to a revelation he had about singer Efya and her mother fasting and praying for her, If that is the remedy you could have just approached Sherif Black and his family directly"

"My point now is, Who is Sherif Black? prophet Nigel is trying to play a quick one on us. there is no Sherif Black, let's be careful and rise above such shallow conversations

