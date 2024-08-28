Pulse Ghana launches new content with exciting "YouTube and Chill" campaign

The watch party unveiled five brand-new content formats meticulously crafted for Pulse Ghana’s YouTube audience. Guests were treated to the premiere episodes of “Jollof Warz,” a thrilling quiz competition between Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities, alongside “Prank Call,” “Pulse Undercover,” “Fun Facts,” and “It’s A Wrap.” Each show offers a unique perspective on the cultures and interests that resonate with the diverse Pulse audience, promising to captivate viewers with fresh and engaging content.

Colette Amaeshi, Managing Director of Pulse Ghana, expressed her excitement about the new ventures, emphasising the importance of content in shaping culture. “We understand that content has become a culture that’s here to stay, and we’re very intentional about the content we put out. We’re excited to collaborate with content creators to ensure that we are shaping culture through the content we are creating,” Amaeshi said.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

She also commended her team’s dedication, adding, “I am so grateful for the talent we have at Pulse Ghana, and I can’t wait for you all to watch the content.”

Kelvin Boahen, Director of Content at Pulse Ghana, who is spearheading this initiative, shared his enthusiasm about the event.

“We’re thrilled to bring a fresh wave of content to our YouTube audience. This event is just the beginning of our journey to offer diverse, engaging, and high-quality content that resonates with viewers. Expect nothing less than the best of entertainment and creativity from Pulse,” Boahen remarked.

The evening also featured the first episode of "The Kreators Kouch," hosted by Janice and Kukua, who engaged influencers like Made in Ghana and Benson the Actor in discussions about the creator economy.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

The event’s theme, “Casual Chic,” encouraged attendees to dress stylishly yet comfortably, adding to the laid-back yet vibrant atmosphere.

In addition to the on-screen entertainment, guests enjoyed a variety of food, drinks, and side attractions, including photo booths, live performances, and interactive games, ensuring the night was as engaging as the content itself.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana’s "YouTube and Chill" watch party was more than just a launch—it was a celebration of creativity and innovation in Ghana's digital space, underscoring Pulse’s commitment to fostering a thriving community for content creators and audiences alike.

The event was in association with Jabali drink, Twellium Industrial Company and Kitea Ghana, who provided the Couch for the 'Kreators Kouch'.