From glamorous weddings to intimate ceremonies, these unions captured the hearts of fans and added a touch of romance to the entertainment scene. Let's take a closer look at the celebrities who embarked on the journey of marital bliss in Ghana this year.
Pulse Picks: Celebrities who tied the knot in 2023
Ghanaian showbiz witnessed a joyous celebration of love in 2023 as several beloved celebrities exchanged vows, promising a lifetime of companionship and shared dreams.
Kalybos and Antwiwaa
Comedian, Richard Kweku Asante popularly known as Kalybos has tied the knot with his fiancée. The couple celebrated their traditional wedding on Friday, November 10, followed by a star-studded white wedding on Saturday.
The joyous occasion was graced by various celebrities including Prince David Osei, James Gardiner, Bismarck The Joke, and Ahoufe Patricia. The presence of these notable figures added an extra layer of glamour to the nuptial festivities.
Afia Schwarzenegger and Mr. Duah
Ghanaian comedienne and personality, Afia Schwarzenegger in shocking turns announced her union to social media. The socialite for the second time tied the knot to her beloved, Mr. Duah
The actress and comedienne revealed she married a few months ago in the U.S. Videos surfaced online of her signing a marriage certificate.
Nana Agradaa and Asiamah
The internet buzzed with interest regarding the life of the popular evangelist Patricia Oduro, also known by her monikers Mama Pat or Nana Agradaa, and more specifically about her recent nuptials.
Nana Agradaa, officially tied the knot with her junior pastor, Asiamah, in a traditional ceremony held on Saturday, November 25.
A private ceremony took place at Agradaa's residence, with a small gathering of close family members and friends in attendance.
Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu and Regitta
Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu tied the knot with his longtime partner, Regitta Affua Arthur, in a lavish traditional wedding ceremony held on Thursday, November 11, 2023.
The event took place at a private location in Spintex, Accra, and was attended by family, friends, and several high-profile guests.
Agyemang Badu joins the list of celebrities who have tolled the road of marital bliss this year
