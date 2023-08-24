Ruth Adjei drops video of 'Same Old God' featuring Minister Igwe

Same Old God is an Afro-highlife song combining the typical Ghanaian and Nigerian music elements having an immediate 'jump to the dance floor' appeal.

The song testifies to the faithfulness, and unconditionality of God’s nature to fulfill every word he has spoken to us in His Word. This gives the believer the assurance of his ability to do the impossible and to repeat what He has done before.

On October 29, 2023, the gospel is expected to present the fifth edition of her major event dubbed Liquid Prayers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event this year features a number of sensational contemporary artists as well.

Liquid Prayers started in 2012 and it's a biannual event hosted by Ruth and team to lead believers to pour out their hearts in worship and prayer in the presence of God and to cause revival.

The song is available on all platforms.