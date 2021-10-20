Shatta Wale busted by police over fake shooting incident

The police also said it has arrested two other persons connected to the artiste in this ‘fake shooting incident’.

The two others arrested are Kojo Owusu Koranteng and Eric Venator, according to the police they circulated the false information with regards to Shatta Wale being shot and the media also carried the story.

The police thus said the act by these two men caused fear and panic.

Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, embarked on what has now been confirmed as a prank on Monday, October 18.