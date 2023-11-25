ADVERTISEMENT
The Bloom Queen: 22-year-old Lady Nyarko crowned Miss Malaika 2023

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In a highly charged and dazzling event at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Friday, November 24, the final ten contestants of the 2023 Miss Malaika pageant competed fiercely for the coveted crown.

Bloom Season Queens
After weeks of engaging in competitive tasks, the beautiful, intelligent, and poised ladies showcased their grace and charm in a spectacular display of elegance.

Amidst a night filled with excellence, intelligence, and grandeur, Lady Nana Yaa Nyarko, a 22-year-old graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, emerged as the triumphant queen.

The bloom season queens captivated the audience with their poise and confidence, making it a night to remember with the audience treated to a splendid evening of beauty and electrifying music performances by A-list artists, including Sefa, Mr. Drew, Olivetheboy, MayaBlu, BanzyBanero, and Loli X Lola.

The event marked a celebration of not just beauty but also talent and accomplishment, with Lady Nyarko rightfully crowned as the 2023 Miss Malaika.

