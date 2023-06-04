ADVERTISEMENT
There is nothing wrong with having sex with someone menstruating - Counselor Lutterodt

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Marriage counselor, Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt, popularly known as Counselor Lutterodt, has said that having sex with a woman during her menstruation is not wrong

In a discussion on UTV's showbiz night, he explained that there are scientific reasons and benefits to having sex with someone menstruating.

According to him, there is undiluted pleasure and excitement in having sex during this period, especially for women who ovulate during this time.

"The SC4, SC2, SC1 there are sexual benefits through bleeding, 'menses'. some women ovulate during menstruation, so will you deny your partner pleasure who ovulates during bleeding?

"There is nothing wrong with having sex during menstruation, the only discomfort is having to soil the bed"

However, persons who have religious bindings against this pleasure can practice their word.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
