Young Ghanaian creatives that died suddenly at their peak

In remembrance of their great contributions and artistry to the industry, here is a look at some names we have lost.

Suzzy Williams

Suzzy Williams died on 8 September 2005, aged 23 was a well-known Ghanaian television and film actor. She starred in films such as Bloody Mary, Calamity, The Comforter, and Mother's Heart.

Her career as an actor was launched through the African hit film Together Forever, with a screenplay by US-based Ghanaian producer and screenwriter Leila Djansi.

Williams attended Tema Secondary School, where she was a member of the drama group and sang at entertainment programs.

She died in a car crash on the Labadi - Nungua highway at the age of 23.

Her bubbly personality and acting skills will forever be remembered as one of Ghana's great talents.

Terry BonChaka

Terry Bonchaka born Terrence Nii Okang Mensah Adjetey in 1982 was the grandson of Parliament speaker Peter Ala Adjetey and a graduate of Adisadel College.

He was a Ghanaian hiplife artist who after a performance died in a car accident.

Ebony Reigns

Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng born 16 February 1997 and passed 8 February 2018, known by her stage name Ebony Reigns, was a Ghanaian dancehall/Afrobeats artist known for her hit songs "Poison" and "Kupe".

She was discovered by Bullet from Ruff n Smooth.

She started her basic education at Seven Great Princess Academy in Dansoman, Accra, followed by a high school education at Methodist Girls High School at Mamfe in the Akuapim North District of the Eastern Region, Ghana, though she did not graduate.

She quit high school in pursuit of her music career.

Ebony Reigns was killed instantly in a traffic collision on 8 February 2018 whilst returning from Sunyani to Accra after a visit to her mother.

Her assistant and longtime friend Franklin Yaa Nkansah Kuri and soldier Atsu Vondee were also killed in the fatal accident.

Her sudden passing devasted the majority of the Ghanaian populace.

Rudebwoy Ranking

Reggae/dancehall artiste Mustapha Rahman, known in showbiz as Rudebwoy Ranking passed on at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital on April 24.

He was once managed by Bullgod and has songs like ‘Jah Over Dem’, ‘No Drama’, ‘Yaro’, ‘Level Up’, and ‘My Time’, among others.

His unfortunate demise occurred in the early hours of Monday morning, the cause of his death is yet unknown.