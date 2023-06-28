A few hours after rapper Sarkodie replied to Yvonne in a new song titled 'Try Me' the latter has taken to her social media to slam the rapper's response
Yvonne Nelson claps back at Sarkodie's rap song
Renowned actress, producer, and entrepreneur Yvonne Nelson has clapped back at Sarkodie's rap song to her, in response to allegations leveled against him in her recently released book.
In a rebuttal response on Twitter, Yvonne Nelson has replied to Sarkodie for balming the truth through his rap response
"In my book, I narrated how you got me pregnant, How you couldn’t wait for me to get rid of it. How do you drive me to have an abortion? As usual, you want to use rap to rubbish a pain a young woman felt. We both have daughters, let's see what life throws at them. #triedyou'
"Michael, you claim I was desperate to abort because I needed to complete school. In 2010 when I became pregnant, I had completed the university. Anybody can verify this. I wasn’t in school and you know it. If you want to lie, find a logical lie. #youspittinglies"
"And would you have readily agreed for me to keep a pregnancy when you were in a serious relationship with another lady who would become your wife? Your street line is played out.. #thetruthsetsyoufree #theyouthislearning"
About a week ago social media was stirred when actress Yvonne Nelson released her book titled 'I am not Yvonne Nelson' detailing some shocks that triggered conversations online.
The actress revealed that she had an affair with Ghanaian most decorated rapper Sarkodie but had to abort it because the rapper was not ready to be a father.
