According to Bullgod, the actress telling her story has 'opened her mom up for public ridicule'
Yvonne Nelson did her mum dirty and opened her up for ridicule - Bullgod
Talent manager and entertainment pundit, Bullgod have expressed disappointment in actress Yvonne Nelson for washing her mom's dirty linen in public.
Recommended articles
Yvonne Nelson recently launched her book which sparked social media uproar over some deep revelations in the book.
Many netizens and industry actors have equally shared their thoughts on the content of the book.
Various opinions have been aired by persons applauding her courage and others with a nonaccepting opinion of the shocks of revelations
Bullgod speaking on UTV's Showbiz Night submitted that the struggles of her mother had her take some decisions, however, putting her mother up for ridicule was not appropriate.
"A mom has the biggest duty in shaping a child, her mom did very well in raising her. but I am disappointed with the expose of her mom"
"I am told she is at loggerheads with her mom, I love Yvonne but believe she could have filtered some bit of the details to protect the mother's status"
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh