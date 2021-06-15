How to stay safe online when making money transfers to Ghana

Ghana has become the second-largest recipient of diaspora remittance with the WorldBank placing inflows to Ghana at $3.5 billion in 2019.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana
For the past year, money transfers sent from those living and working in the diaspora have become one of the most important lifelines for families and the Ghanaian economy.
Ghana has become the second-largest recipient of diaspora remittance with the WorldBank placing inflows to Ghana at $3.5 billion in 2019.
Technological innovations have contributed enormously to this trend and facilitated growth. Through digital money transfer methods, cross border financial transactions that could otherwise take days have been reduced to only a matter of seconds.
Digital financial services are here to stay and have become a way of life for Ghanaian’s sending and receiving money from across the world. It is therefore important for providers to ensure secure connections.
At WorldRemit, we take very seriously the privacy and security of our customers. Our website and apps are designed to prevent accounts from unauthorised login attempts; we have strict verification processes to ensure that we correctly identify all of our customers and have a team of dedicated analysts who monitor transactions for signs of unusual activity.
We want all users of digital financial services to stay safe online and continue to reap the benefits of technology. Here are five tips to bear in mind:
Disclaimer: WorldRemit and its affiliates do not provide financial advice. This article has been prepared for informational purposes only, and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for financial advice. You should consult your own financial advisors before engaging in any financial transaction.
Feature by WorldRemit
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh