Important events in the crypto space

So, if you're just starting out as a crypto investor and you want to learn more about important crypto events in this sphere, this article will provide an overview of some of the most important events in the market.

Bitcoin Halving

Bitcoin halving is one of the most significant events in Bitcoin’s history and it is designed to cut the inflation rate in half and by doing that it also halves the supply of Bitcoin tokens and slows down the rate at which new Bitcoin tokens are created on the blockchain system. In fact, Bitcoin halving has happened three times by now and every time it had a bigger influence on the price of Bitcoin Actually, Bitcoin's bull cycle has become one of the main outcomes that are expected after this kind of event.

It is programmed to occur after 210,000 blocks are added to the network and in 2020 was the most recent Bitcoin halving an event that attracted a lot of media attention as Bitcoin entered a bull market phase that was the longest one in its history.

This market phase has resulted in a price of over $60,000 in 2021 while Bitcoin’s value has increased by more than 170%. Needless to say, the halving is an event that is important for Bitcoin’s future but also has an effect on the entire crypto market because it attracts more users and increases the demand for crypto.

First Trading Site

The first online trading site is very important for the crypto community because it marks the beginning of the crypto market as we know it today.

El Salvador and Bitcoin

El Salvador accepted Bitcoin as a legal tender in June 2021 and this was a very important global event because governments around the world are also looking to regulate crypto. Therefore, it shows that most countries appreciate cryptocurrencies, as well as BTC and they, want to make it easier for investors as well as businesses to operate with cryptocurrencies.

PayPal and Crypto Payments

PayPal is undoubtedly one of the biggest companies in the financial market and it has millions of users around the world. Even though it has initially supported Bitcoin early on it has stopped its association with Bitcoin due to the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency.

However, as Bitcoin matured and became a more stable digital currency and received enormous support from the business sector PayPal in 2021 decided to accept crypto payments.