The advantages of investing in bitcoin

During its inception year, Bitcoin was mostly used on the black market, but as time passed by, it grew substantially and reports now state that its network counts more than 5 million users. Not only that but thanks to the massive growth that it experienced in 2021, thousands of new people register each day.

With that being said, we wanted to take a closer look at this cryptocurrency and name some of the advantages that come from investing in it. It is worth noting that profit is not guaranteed as every investment has a risk to it.

Bitcoin is very valuable

As with any investment, you need to make sure that the service or product on which you are putting your money on, is valuable. Well, Bitcoin is one of the most valuable products/services on the planet. At one point, it even surpassed gold (April 2021). Currently, Bitcoin’s price is around $40,000. At the time when it surpassed gold, it was valued at $63,000.

To make things even better, there are several indicators that lead experts and analysts to believe that Bitcoin’s peak price is just around the corner. They claim that this cryptocurrency will reach its peak in the fourth quarter of 2021, most likely November or December. As for the top price, it is speculated to be around $100,000.

Secure online payments

Apart from making a profit with Bitcoin, some of them are investing in it just so they can use it as a payment method. If you are wondering why do people prefer Bitcoin over regular payment methods, it is because it is superior for them. First of all, Bitcoin utilizes a technology called cryptology, which increases users’ security by providing them with a certain level of online anonymity.

We live in an era where millions of people are scammed online each year and security has become a luxury that not everyone can afford. Thanks to Bitcoin, online security is guaranteed protection, not a privilege for a few chosen users.

Saving money

Bitcoin is a self-sustainable and highly decentralized currency. That means that it is out of the control of banks. As you may know, banks are the middlemen in every online transaction as they process payments. In doing so, they often impose numerous fees as a way of profiting from the users.

That is not the case with Bitcoin. Each user can process transactions through mining and not only are fees not charged, but those that record and verify transactions receive Bitcoins as a reward. The fact that they are very efficient in recording these transactions is the reason why every payment with Bitcoin is instant.

Just to compare, payments with regular methods are far less efficient and it can take up to 5 business days before banks process them.