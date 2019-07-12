However, an old man aged over 100 years is still fit, and saw himself capable of competing with the youth in a 100-meter race.

The Chinese man is seen in a viral video wearing number tag, running in athletic track with young people to the admiration of spectators.

He started the race with vogour, but could not reach the finish line as he ran out of energy and had to be helped out of the track.

The video has been in circulation for the past one week and garnered over four million views so far.

Watch the video below to forecast if with your lifestyle, you will attain his age, let alone run a 100-meter race: