Felix Nutsutsi, in an interview with blogger Sammy Kay, said the enlarged heart combined with other complications make it difficult to move his hands and other body parts, causing him extreme waist and body pains.
12-year-old boy seeks help to raise GHc90,000 for bloated heart treatment
A 12-year-old boy who requires treatment for a bloated heart condition has appealed for help to raise GHc90,000.
The little boy is therefore appealing for financial assistance to undergo the expensive treatment.
Further highlighting Felix’s plight, his sister Marry Nutsutsi recounted how his health started deteriorating about two years ago with high body temperature.
Later, following visits to several hospitals, it came to light that the boy had a bloated heart that doctors said needed to be treated quickly to save his life.
Benevolent individuals may call or send Mobile Money donations to 0246956149 which is registered with the name Mary Nutsutsi.
