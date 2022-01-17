RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

12-year-old boy seeks help to raise GHc90,000 for bloated heart treatment

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A 12-year-old boy who requires treatment for a bloated heart condition has appealed for help to raise GHc90,000.

12-year-old Felix Nutsutsi with bloated heart condition
12-year-old Felix Nutsutsi with bloated heart condition

Felix Nutsutsi, in an interview with blogger Sammy Kay, said the enlarged heart combined with other complications make it difficult to move his hands and other body parts, causing him extreme waist and body pains.

Recommended articles

The little boy is therefore appealing for financial assistance to undergo the expensive treatment.

READ ALSO: Church members allegedly asked to kneel outside as punishment for lateness (video)

Further highlighting Felix’s plight, his sister Marry Nutsutsi recounted how his health started deteriorating about two years ago with high body temperature.

Later, following visits to several hospitals, it came to light that the boy had a bloated heart that doctors said needed to be treated quickly to save his life.

Benevolent individuals may call or send Mobile Money donations to 0246956149 which is registered with the name Mary Nutsutsi.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ghanaians react as woman with twins strapped on her back carries a basin loaded with goods

Ghanaians react as woman with twins strapped on her back carries a basin loaded with goods

Civilians film and mock drunk Ghanaian police officer who can’t walk (video)

Civilians film and mock drunk Ghanaian police officer who can’t walk (video)

Ghanaian couple, 3 children and mother-in-law die in an accident while returning from wedding

Ghanaian couple, 3 children and mother-in-law die in an accident while returning from wedding

Judge frees rape suspect, adjudges sex with 'victim' consensual

Court orders media house to pay over Ghs 400,000 to businessman for publishing his false obituary