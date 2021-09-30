16-year-old girl dies after elder brother flogged her mercilessly for having 6 boyfriends

The convict had pleaded not guilty to the murder of his sister Tryphine when he appeared before the court presided over by Justice Maxwell Takuva.

Reports say Tarisai returned home on July 22, 2020, and met the absence of Tryphine while her 10-year- old sister was at home alone.

The Form 3 student at Ascot High School in Gweru who is now deceased returned home at around 6:00 PM and told her brother that she had been at the shops.

Out of disbelief, Tarisai took his sister’s phone and went through her WhatsApp conversations only to realize that she allegedly had multiple lovers.

He then threatened to beat her over the discovery, a threat that compelled Tryphine to flee home to seek refuge at her aunt’s place in Mtapa Section 7, Gweru.

However, the aunt accompanied her back home the next morning where Tarisai flogged her with a black cord and told her to call all her boyfriends and end their relationship. He continued flogging her thereafter, according to a report by iharare.com.

The teenager fell ill after the beatings before she went to sleep. She sadly died in her sleep a few hours later.

Tarisai was arrested and arraigned but the judge, Justice Takuva reportedly dismissed the murder charge against him and found him guilty of culpable homicide instead.

“The accused is found guilty of culpable homicide and is sentenced to eight years in prison. A year of his sentence is suspended on condition of good behavior,” the judge ruled.

He went further to entreat parents and guardians to be measured in disciplining their wards to avoid loss of lives.