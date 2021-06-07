RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

16-year-old spiritualist and minors, ages 9,11 & 12 arrested for money ritual at Awutu Beraku

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

The Awutu Beraku District Police Command has arrested three minors believed to be 9 years, 11 years and 12 years together with a 16-year-old self-acclaimed fetish priest over money rituals.

Arrested and handcuffed
Arrested and handcuffed Arrested and Handcuffed Daily Post Nigeria

According to a report by Starrfm.com.gh, the 16-year-old fetish priest told the minors to bring any amount to be doubled as he did for others.

Recommended articles

The children on several occasions stole their parents’ money, totaling GHc300 and gave it to the fetish priest to be doubled for them, the news website reported.

However, the minors’ parents caught them pilfering and interrogated them before they disclosed that they were sent by their fellow youngster who claimed to be a spiritualist.

They revealed that the self-acclaimed spiritualist promised to double the money for them.

READ ALSO: “My heavily pregnant mum electrocuted 5 armed robbers” – Man recounts

Parents of the minors reported the issue to the Awutu Breku Police command leading to their arrest.

The 16-year-old spiritualist has been remanded into Police custody, the Starrfm.com.gh report said.

Just a few months ago, a similar incident occurred at Kasoa where two teenagers killed a 10-year-old boy for money rituals.

They alleged that a spiritualist had asked them to bring human body parts for a money ritual.

The suspected murderers have been facing trial.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Why do single women find married men attractive for relationships?

Women are willingly trying to date married men. Why? [Credit: Jituwang]

Mike Tyson reveals he had sex with prison official to get 6-year jail term reduced to just 3 (video)

Mike Tyson reveals he had sex with prison counsellor to get 6-year jail term reduced to just 3

Here are 7 things your partner does not need to know about you

Here are things you really should not be talking to your partner about. [Credit: Black Excellence]