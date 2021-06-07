16-year-old spiritualist and minors, ages 9,11 & 12 arrested for money ritual at Awutu Beraku

The children on several occasions stole their parents’ money, totaling GHc300 and gave it to the fetish priest to be doubled for them, the news website reported.

However, the minors’ parents caught them pilfering and interrogated them before they disclosed that they were sent by their fellow youngster who claimed to be a spiritualist.

They revealed that the self-acclaimed spiritualist promised to double the money for them.

Parents of the minors reported the issue to the Awutu Breku Police command leading to their arrest.

The 16-year-old spiritualist has been remanded into Police custody, the Starrfm.com.gh report said.

Just a few months ago, a similar incident occurred at Kasoa where two teenagers killed a 10-year-old boy for money rituals.

They alleged that a spiritualist had asked them to bring human body parts for a money ritual.